Zurich exits regional and national broker personal lines channels

Zurich UK has today announced plans to refocus its personal lines home and motor business to concentrate on high-net-worth through Zurich Private Clients, alongside its MGA and partnership channels.

The business said it had “reviewed its mass market home and motor strategy to simplify routes to market and focus on the areas where there are greater opportunities to grow”.

As a result, Zurich is proposing to withdraw from the regional broker and national (panel) broker channels.

Under these proposals, Zurich would honour new business and renewal quotes already provided and continue to cover existing home and motor customers until the end of their policies, it added.

Minor player

David