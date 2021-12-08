UKBA: Achievement Award

Sara Fardon takes delivery of her trophy

This year’s Insurance Age Achievement Award was taken home by Sara Fardon, managing director of Willis Networks.

Fardon is someone who shows a real dedication towards the insurance sector, with an industry history that spans over 30 years. Her career started when she landed a graduate trainee scheme at Eagle Star. After that, she moved on to GA Bonus and then came to join Willis Towers Watson in 1999.

Over the past two decades, Fardon has worked