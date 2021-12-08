UKBA: Achievement Award
This year’s Insurance Age Achievement Award was taken home by Sara Fardon, managing director of Willis Networks.
Fardon is someone who shows a real dedication towards the insurance sector, with an industry history that spans over 30 years. Her career started when she landed a graduate trainee scheme at Eagle Star. After that, she moved on to GA Bonus and then came to join Willis Towers Watson in 1999.
Over the past two decades, Fardon has worked
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Personal
Most read
- UK & International boss Scott Egan exits RSA
- FCA to introduce consumer duty to drive “fundamental shift” in industry mindset
- The challenges and benefits of using tech and digital tools in broking
- Blog: When it’s too late, it’s too late
- News analysis: Calculating broker PI
- How can brokers help financial institutions protect against insolvency and regulatory failures?
- AssuredPartners acquires PSP Group