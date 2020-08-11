UK Broker Awards: Meet the Shortlist - Personal Lines Broker of the Year
ASSIST INSURANCE SERVICES
Assist Insurance Services is a family fun specialist in leisure-based insurance products located in Northampton. Established in 2005, the broker now have over 35,000 policyholders throughout Europe including owners of narrowboats, barges, inland waterways boats, motor cruisers, yachts, speedboats, ribs and dinghies, as well as holiday homes, holiday lodges, park homes and holiday caravans.
ATLANTA GROUP
Part of the Ardonagh Group, Atlanta incorporates Autonet Insurance
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Personal
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- CMA orders Ardonagh to keep Bennetts separate as deal completes
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Broker of the Year
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
- GRP-owned County buys CJN Insurance Services
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the shortlist – The Achievement Award
- Aston Lark consolidates Lloyd's presence with broker buy
- Blog: Elon Musk and the future of the D&O market