Jensten Group replace CEO Darling with Cega's Hardie

Cega Group chief executive Alistair Hardie is to replace Bob Darling as CEO of Jensten Group, the broker has announced.

The move comes days after Jensten acquired Senior Wright, adding £20m of premium to the Livingbridge-backed business. In February Darling outlined how he could see the group more than doubling to become a £500m GWP broker within five years.

Mr Darling will remain on the Jensten board and will continue to support the group’s ongoing acquisitions programme and its retail business, Coversure, on a part-time basis when he steps down on the 5th August.

Mr Hardie, pictured, is currently CEO of the Charles Taylor Group’s Assistance and Specialist Claims Management businesses, including Cega. In 2015 he bought travel assistance provider Cega which he subsequently sold to Charles Taylor.

His other roles have included managing director, and then chief executive of First Assist Insurance Services, a private equity owned white label travel insurance specialist that was acquired by Cigna in November 2011.

Mr Hardie commented: “I am delighted to be joining the Jensten team, which has an excellent track record of growing a successful business and look forward to working with all our partners - franchises, in-house and third-party brokers, and insurers – to take that success to the next level. With an experienced and dynamic management team and a committed investor in Livingbridge, I have no doubt we can make Jensten the only logical home for specialist brokers, and the preferred distributor for our capital providers.”

Mr Darling joined the business in 2009 as managing director of Coversure and the newly established online wholesalers, Policyfast.

In 2018, he led a management buy out which saw the creation of the Jensten Group and his elevation to the position of group CEO.

Mr Darling added: “It’s been a privilege to have led the Jensten Group. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside a team of dedicated, entrepreneurial individuals whose focus has always been on positive outcomes for their customers.

“Having successfully mounted an MBO, assembled an outstanding leadership team and created an ambitious M&A programme, I feel the time has come to take a step back. The group’s future is exceptionally bright, and I look forward to supporting Alistair as he takes the business forward.”

Last month Livingbridge, a mid-market private equity investor, investment in Chill Insurance, a personal lines broker based in Dublin. Chill has around 250 staff and was founded in 2006 by brothers Padraig and Seamus Lynch. It now has 200,000 policyholders and 6% of market share.