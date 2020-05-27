Insurance Covid-Cast episode 16: “From feast to famine in ten days” – How the travel insurance sector is dealing with the Coronavirus with no sales
In the latest episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a group of travel insurance experts to discuss how the travel insurance sector is coping with a “tsunami of claims” and whether it will bounce back post-pandemic.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss how service level agreements are being extended; the difficulties policyholders are having getting hold of documentation to substantiate claims; what the sector is doing to fight back against potential fraud; and what the impact of Covid-19 will be on capacity, wordings and pricing in the future, are:
Brian Brown, head of insight, Defaqto
Matthew Ford, partner and head of the Travel Practice Group, BLM
Peter Hayman, director, P J Hayman & Co
Anthony Kaye, managing director Campbell Irvine and chairman of the Association of Travel Insurance Intermediaries
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Personal
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Axa to pay French Covid-19 BI claims after court ruling – reports
- Market hardening fast-tracked by Covid-19 crisis
- RSA and Hiscox face new group action in Covid-19 BI legal row
- Deal opportunities grow for Towergate as brokers seek to sell amid pandemic
- Business interruption hit of £200m predicted by Aviva
- Blog: An underwriter's guide to developing a scheme
- Head Lines: Mental health support for insurance workers