Insurance Covid-Cast episode 16: “From feast to famine in ten days” – How the travel insurance sector is dealing with the Coronavirus with no sales

In the latest episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a group of travel insurance experts to discuss how the travel insurance sector is coping with a “tsunami of claims” and whether it will bounce back post-pandemic.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss how service level agreements are being extended; the difficulties policyholders are having getting hold of documentation to substantiate claims; what the sector is doing to fight back against potential fraud; and what the impact of Covid-19 will be on capacity, wordings and pricing in the future, are:

Brian Brown, head of insight, Defaqto

Matthew Ford, partner and head of the Travel Practice Group, BLM

Peter Hayman, director, P J Hayman & Co

Anthony Kaye, managing director Campbell Irvine and chairman of the Association of Travel Insurance Intermediaries

