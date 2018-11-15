Thomas Carroll buys Monmouthshire Building Society's personal lines book

The building society sold to its commercial insurance arm to the broker in 2016.

Thomas Carroll Group has bought the Monmouthshire Building Society’s personal insurance business for an undisclosed amount.



The deal builds on Thomas Carroll’s purchase of the building society’s commercial business, Monmouthshire Insurance Services, which the broker bought in 2016.



The financial institution, which was established in 1869, will still offer services such as home insurance.

Thomas Carroll Group chairman John Moore noted: “We service a loyal and growing client base across Newport and the surrounding areas and are delighted to work with such a well-respected organisation.”



The broker has been running for 50 years and places personal and business insurances.



Relationship

Alison Davies managing director at Thomas Carroll Private Clients, said: “From Thomas Carroll’s Newport office in Clytha Park, our local and dedicated team of Chartered insurance brokers are committed to working with Monmouthshire Building Society and our proximity enables us to work side by side with all branches.



“We look forward to assisting with service development plans and providing additional value for new and existing members. Our partnership will ensure the same high levels of ongoing support and expert advice that the client base have come to expect.”



Reputation

Will Carroll, chief executive officer at Monmouthshire Building Society added that Thomas Carroll’s reputation was well known to building society.



He commented: “I am confident that this relationship will benefit our members, by providing independent advice and competitive home protection cover.”



This February, Thomas Carroll opened its sixth office in Newport, South Wales.



The changes follow strong growth at the Welsh broker. It’s most recent set of results saw profits increase to £1.5m and turnover shoot up to £9.6m.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.