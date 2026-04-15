Johnson out and Houghton in as PIB reshapes COO role

PIB Group has appointed Rob Houghton to the new stand-alone role of group chief operations officer.

The move has coincided with the departure of Paul Johnson, who had been at the broker since October 2018 in the joint role of COO/chief information officer.

Houghton, pictured, joins from Aspen Insurance Group, where he also held the position of group COO.

This change aligns with the ongoing evolution of our group executive leadership team as we focus on delivering our long-term transformation plans.PIB Group

In his new role PIB said Houghton will join the group’s executive leadership team and his