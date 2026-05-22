People Moves: 18 – 22 May 2026

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Featuring: Patons Insurance, Hood Group, Marsh Risk and Markel.

Patons Insurance has promoted Emma Plumbley

Emma Plumbley has taken on the fleet account manager role at Patons Insurance.

She joined the firm in 2013.

Plumbley said: “I really enjoyed renewals and feel it is a real achievement to have taken it from where I started, to where it is today.

“But as much as I enjoyed managing the team, I was missing the interaction with customers and fancied a new challenge, so when the opportunity to manage