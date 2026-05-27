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Numbers down again but nearly three-quarters of brokers recruiting, Aviva survey shows

Michelle Taylor, broker distribution director at Aviva

Nearly three quarters of brokers (72%) are currently recruiting, down from 74% last year and 94% in 2024, according to the latest Broker Barometer survey by Aviva.

Despite the decline from previous editions the research, conducted across 250 brokers, uncovered that almost half (45%) had seen their recruitment needs increase over the past year.

A further 49% reported their demand for new employees remained consistent with just 6% stating a decrease in recruitment needs.

It’s brilliant that brokers value professional development so highly, and are seeing their investment translate to a more confident, capable, and committed workforce.Michelle Taylor, Aviva

The

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