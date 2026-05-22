US to feel the brunt of Acrisure's 11% workforce cull
Acrisure has stated that most its upcoming job cuts will be in the US.
Sister title Insurance Post yesterday reported that the global broker is cutting around 2250 jobs across its global workforce, with chief executive and co-founder Greg Williams telling staff in an internal memo that advances in artificial intelligence and technology are reshaping how the business operates and serves clients.
In the letter emailed to staff on Wednesday (20 May), Williams said the business is cutting around 11% of the firm’s 19,000 total workforce, adding: “This process will begin
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