Founder steps down from BP Marsh board
Brian Marsh, founder and non-executive chairman of BP Marsh & Partners, has stepped down from the board becoming life president as the firm also revealed two appointments.
Marsh set up the specialist investor in early-stage financial services businesses in 1990, serving as executive chairman until last December when he switched to a non-exec role with Dan Topping becoming CEO.
Over the years the company has been a serial investor in insurance businesses.
It invested in Kentro Capital – then known as Nexus Underwriting Management – in August 2014, increasing its shareholding in steps before selling to Brown & Brown in May 2023; and had a 43.8% in London-based
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