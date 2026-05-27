Founder steps down from BP Marsh board

Brian Marsh, founder and non-executive chairman of BP Marsh & Partners, has stepped down from the board becoming life president as the firm also revealed two appointments.

Marsh set up the specialist investor in early-stage financial services businesses in 1990, serving as executive chairman until last December when he switched to a non-exec role with Dan Topping becoming CEO.

Over the years the company has been a serial investor in insurance businesses.

It invested in Kentro Capital – then known as Nexus Underwriting Management – in August 2014, increasing its shareholding in steps before selling to Brown & Brown in May 2023; and had a 43.8% in London-based