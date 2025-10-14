Allianz UK appoints first head of AI

Allianz UK has appointed Mansoor Reehana to the newly created position of head of artificial intelligence.

In his role, within the central data team, Allianz said Reehana, pictured, will be responsible for “the strategy, architecture and product delivery of AI projects, aligning cutting-edge technologies with Allianz’s business goals”.

He will also oversee the delivery of enterprise-scale AI and machine learning platforms, fostering cross-functional collaboration and ensuring ethical, scalable deployment of AI solutions, the insurer added.

Data experience

With more than 17 years’ experience in the data