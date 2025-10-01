MGA Ripe names second CUO in less than a year

UK Digital MGA Ripe has appointed Sean Carney as its new chief underwriting officer.

He replaces David Rowntree, who only joined 11 months ago from Wakam, where he had been head of property and SME for the UK and Europe.

Carney, pictured, joins from Simply Business where he was managing director MGA. Before that he spent over nine years at Hiscox leaving as head of operations, UK direct and partnerships.

Simply Biz connection

He is the third significant recent recruit from Simply Business following former group CEO Jason Stockwood who joined as a non-executive director in October