TL Dallas appoints new HNW head from NFU Mutual

TL Dallas has appointed Caroline Pullich as group head of private clients, with the aim of strengthening its delivery of bespoke insurance and wealth protection services to high-net-worth individuals and families.

The broker added she brings more than three decades of experience in financial services and insurance, having held senior roles at NatWest, Barclays, and NFU Mutual.

She spent 21 years at NatWest, where she progressed through a variety of retail and corporate banking roles, ultimately leading teams of up to 750 colleagues.

I’ll also be building my own portfolio of clients, ensuring I’m closely connected to families and their future generations, who will be responsible for their personal and