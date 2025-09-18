New CEO Crosbie outlines MGA/M&A plans as Academy rebranded BDH Group

Academy Insurance Services has rebranded to BDH Group and appointed Gordon Crosbie as its new CEO, Insurance Age can reveal.

He replaces Martin Tyler who took up the role on an interim basis in June last year, having joined the business as chief finance officer three months earlier.

Tyler – who has now left BDH – succeeded former Swinton CEO Gilles Normand, who took over the reins following investment from private equity house Blixt Group in July 2023.

He is the right person to lead the business through the next phase of its journey

Crosbie, pictured, began his broking career at the family business, Crosbie and Jack