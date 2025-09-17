Bown steps down as CEO of Dayinsure, succeeded by Bibby

Barry Bown has stepped down as CEO of top 100 broker Dayinsure, to be replaced by Chris Bibby.

Bown had moved into the CEO role at Sun Capital-backed Abacai Technologies in 2023 after the departure of his predecessor, Mark Wilson, the former group CEO of Aviva.

That business had been launched at the beginning of 2021, absorbing Complete Cover Group (which included the Gibraltar-based insurer Mulsanne) and subsequently acquiring Bown-led Dayinsure in March of the same year.

Consolidate brands

Under his stewardship, Abacai transferred Complete Cover’s panel book to UDrive in 2024, after Bown