 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Bown steps down as CEO of Dayinsure, succeeded by Bibby

hired-hire-join-appoint-appointed-rubber-stamp-rubberstamp

Barry Bown has stepped down as CEO of top 100 broker Dayinsure, to be replaced by Chris Bibby.

Bown had moved into the CEO role at Sun Capital-backed Abacai Technologies in 2023 after the departure of his predecessor, Mark Wilson, the former group CEO of Aviva.

That business had been launched at the beginning of 2021, absorbing Complete Cover Group (which included the Gibraltar-based insurer Mulsanne) and subsequently acquiring Bown-led Dayinsure in March of the same year.

Consolidate brands

Under his stewardship, Abacai transferred Complete Cover’s panel book to UDrive in 2024, after Bown

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on People

Nigel Palmer
Meet the MGA: AUK MGA

AUK managing director Nigel Palmer gives Insurance Age the lowdown on the MGA’s exclusive, broker-led proposition that he asserts will help it achieve £250m GWP in the next three years based on its current growth rate.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: