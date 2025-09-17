 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

SRG’s Thorne to take over as Seventeen CEO from retiring Anscombe

Oliver Thorne_Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions

Seventeen Group has announced that Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions managing director Oliver Thorne is to join the business in October as CEO.

The move is tied to the planned retirement of Paul Anscombe, who picked up the Achievement Award at the Insurance Age UK Broker Awards last year for his 35-year career, which included stints as managing director – or director – of several London broking houses before joining Seventeen Group in 2004 to help drive its growth.

Anscombe has also been a main board member of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and has chaired the trade body’s Insurance Brokers Standards Committee.

Swift handover

I

