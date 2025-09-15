Allianz hires Hughes from Ageas as PL broker MD

Allianz UK has recruited Glyn Hughes from Ageas as managing director of Allianz Personal Broker.

He will start his new role in February 2026 and replace Nicola George who is due to leave the business in Q4 this year.

The post is presently being filled on an interim basis by Allianz’s managing director of home insurance, Graham Wright, who joined from Saga in December 2024.

Brokers are at the heart of our strategy and Glyn’s market relationships and understanding of the personal lines broker market will help us increase our market presence.”

Hughes, pictured, is currently director of personal