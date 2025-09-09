Côté reunites with Argentieri as RSA recruits CDO from Allianz

RSA Insurance has appointed Tom Argentieri as chief distribution officer UK and Europe, RSA Specialty Lines.

In this newly created role, London-based Argentieri will report directly to Nadia Côté, CEO Europe and head of Specialty Lines UK, who departed Allianz as commercial UK CEO in November last year after 18 months.

Widely recognised for his strategic leadership and deep technical expertise, Tom is known for building strong, long-term relationships with brokers and stakeholders, and for driving sustainable business growth.

According to the Intact-owned insurer Argentieri, pictured, will be responsible