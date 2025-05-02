Ex-broker bosses beaten in mayoral elections
Two former broker bosses have lost in their attempts to become majors following yesterday’s local elections.
Arron Banks, the Reform UK party mayoral candidate for the West of England, was defeated by Labour’s Helen Godwin, who received 51,197 votes (25%), while the Somerset Bridge and Brightside founder received 45,252 votes (22.1%).RelatedArron Banks slams Green ‘wokery’ and ‘finished’ Tories as he announces mayoral tilt
Somerset Bridge and Brightside founder Arron Banks has been confirmed as the Reform UK party mayoral candidate for the West of England.
Following his defeat, he is reported as saying
TMHCCI names Thibaud Hervy as CEO
Tokio Marine HCC International has appointed Thibaud Hervy as CEO, following Barry Cook taking on the deputy CEO role at the wider TMHCC group.
People Moves: 28 April – 2 May 2025
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Granite’s Alistair Rose
Alistair Rose, managing director of Granite Underwriting, talks up the merchandise on its stand, recommends Manchester Art Gallery as a calm place to reflect on the Biba buzz, and highlights an emergency snack stash as essential to get through the two days.
Biba Countdown 2025: SSP Broker’s Martyn Mathews
With the latest Biba conference soon upon us, Martyn Mathews, MD of SSP Broker, highlights the importance of socks, teases a revised sneak peek of its proposition, and explains how he could give speaker Gareth Southgate a run for his money as manager of the Lichfield City under 14s.
Ex-Hiscox leader Jodi Cartwright named permanent UK CCO at Simply Business
Simply Business has confirmed Jodi Cartwright as UK chief commercial officer, focused on building partnerships, products and propositions that drive growth.
Interview: Sue Coffey, Covéa
With no distractions and a clear strategy centred on five core products, Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey tells Jonathan Swift the insurer is keen to grow its share of the regional broking market, by sticking to what it is good at.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs
Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems, is looking forward to a New Era of more efficient, responsive, and customer-centric broking; reckons Arsène Wenger would make a good insurance leader; and expects to end the event with a hoarse throat.
CEO and founder Toby MacLachlan exits Ignite
Toby MacLachlan, CEO and founder of Ignite Insurance Systems, announced his departure on LinkedIn on Saturday 26 April.