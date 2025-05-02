Ex-broker bosses beaten in mayoral elections

Two former broker bosses have lost in their attempts to become majors following yesterday’s local elections.

Arron Banks, the Reform UK party mayoral candidate for the West of England, was defeated by Labour’s Helen Godwin, who received 51,197 votes (25%), while the Somerset Bridge and Brightside founder received 45,252 votes (22.1%).

RelatedArron Banks slams Green ‘wokery’ and ‘finished’ Tories as he announces mayoral tilt

Somerset Bridge and Brightside founder Arron Banks has been confirmed as the Reform UK party mayoral candidate for the West of England.

Following his defeat, he is reported as saying