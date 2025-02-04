New Arch UK MD bolsters regional division

Arch has made four senior promotions to new regional manager roles across the UK reporting to Mike Bottle, managing director of its UK Regional Division.

Ian Grundy, Janice Mullan, Tony O’Reilly and Janine Starkie have been promoted to regional managers for the Midlands and the South West, South and Thames Valley, London and the Home Counties, and North and Scotland, respectively.

By aligning our structure with our brokers’ evolving business models, we’re able to enhance our service proposition, better address their needs and still maintain the local relationships key to our success.

Taking on the roles with immediate effect, they will each