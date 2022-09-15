Backpage - September 2022
The lighter side of the world of insurance.Pet of the month
Marley, the Labradoodle, owned by Auto Windscreens managing director, James MacBeth
“Marley is an 11-year old Labradoodle. Named after the film, she hates dog food and loves anything she’s not supposed to eat, especially chips, macaroni cheese and anything sweet. Given half the chance, she’d join us, sitting at the table for dinner, if she could.”Charity corner
Alan Boswell Group Charitable Trust awards £1m in grants to worthy causes in East of England over last three
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- In Depth: Underinsurance - data, analytics and trading
- Survey: How can brokers grow business in challenging times?
- Zurich UK overhauls graduate hiring process
- Blog: The rising threat of underinsurance
- In Depth: Underinsurance and the value of risk management
- Broking Success: From football to insurance
- Mistry warns brokers over cost of living crisis as he launches new agency