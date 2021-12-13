Editor's letter - December 2021
What a year 2021 has been.
The insurance industry had a rough start with the Supreme Court ruling on business interruption and the action never seemed to stop.
As ever, brokers rose to the challenge and continued to serve clients in the face of endless regulatory forms, consultations and rule changes while coping admirably with the ceaseless challenges of Covid-19.
You’ve also continued to support Insurance Age through its model change and relaunch. This is only issue two and we hope you like
