Beazley hires CUO from Axis Capital
Beazley has appointed Bob Quane as its new chief underwriting officer (CUO), subject to regulatory approval.
Quane has over 30 years of underwriting leadership experience and joins the provider from Axis Capital where he was CUO of the insurance segment.
He previously spent 22 years working for AIG in various senior roles including head of Global Personal Lines, Global Accident and Health and Global Commercial Property.
US-base
Quane will be based in New York and start his new role on 11
