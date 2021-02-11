Neil Robertson set for Canopius CEO role

Canopius Group has appointed Neil Robertson as deputy group chief executive officer, with effect from 4 May 2021.

In his new role, Robertson will report to Michael Watson, group chairman and CEO.

The provider detailed that after a “suitable transition period” Robertson will assume the role of group CEO with Watson continuing as chairman.

Canopius stated that Robertson has an extensive background in underwriting and executive management, with over 30 years’ experience in the London insurance