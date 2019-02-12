Ex Howden director Karen Allen leaves SSL Endeavour

Allen departs after only a few months in the MD role, as Lloyd's broker confirms management reshuffle.

SSL Endeavour Group has confirmed that Karen Allen, chief executive designate and group managing director, has left the business after only a few months, Insurance Age can reveal.

Allen joined the Lloyd’s broker in October last year from Howden UK Group where she was one of the directors.

She has spent almost 20 years as a broker in the Lloyd’s market specialising in international specialty casualty insurances.

According to a statement which was published at the time of her appointment, Allen was responsible for the combined broking operations of SSL Endeavour following its merger with fellow Lloyd’s broker SSL Insurance Group.

Endeavour Insurance Services and SSL Insurance Group were bought by JC Flowers & Co in May 2018 and merged under the SSL Endeavour Group brand.

The broker said in a statement today (12 February) that Allen had left to “focus on other opportunities”.

Reshuffle

The reshuffle further sees executive chairman David Lawrence take on the group CEO post. He was previously CEO of the broker, but when Allen joined the firm noted that he would move to become co-founder and president of the board.

In addition, former SSL Insurance CEO Roger Spicer has become marine business development director.

Gillian Martin, previously marine director and head of broker, has been promoted to managing director, marine.

PIB and EC3 Brokers founder Chris Giles has been a non-executive director of Endeavour Insurance Services since December 2017.

Integration

Lawrence commented: “As we progress with our group integration, it is vital to focus on the needs of our clients and on a smooth and stable transition into an effective combined entity, and we will continue to focus on organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the wholesale brokerage market.

“I am delighted to welcome Gillian to the management team as managing director of marine, her expertise is impressive and her team will benefit from her leadership and insight going forwards.”

He continued: “At the same time I thank Karen Allen for all the hard work she put in during her time with us, and wish her well for the future.

“I also am very pleased that SSL Endeavour will continue to benefit from Roger Spicer’s deep knowledge and established network in the marine sector as marine business development director.

“His focus on generating and servicing new business is central to helping SSL Endeavour maintain stability and growth as we continue to move forwards with our integration.”

