Blog: Covéa says goodbye to Swinton

Jonathan Swift reflects on the long and bumpy road to an amicable divorce for Swinton and former owner Covéa.

What do the following have in common?

Bluefin, Bollington, Carole Nash, Endsleigh, Hastings, Kwik Fit and Simply Business?

Answer: They have all been acquired [or been invested in] and subsequently sold again by insurers in the 17 years between Covéa [then MMA] buying Swinton in 2001 and selling it this week.

Whilst Ageas [Kwik Fit], Axa [Bluefin], Brit [Simply Business], Groupama [Carole Nash and Bollington], IAG [Hastings] and Zurich [Endsleigh] all came and went as insurer owned-brokers fell in and out of favour, Covéa held on to Swinton, a business it had acquired itself from another insurer, RSA.

Why?

During that time, there have been some notable developments and events that have ultimately defined why Covéa have held on to Swinton longer than others who flirted - and indeed got wedded and divorced – with acquiring distribution.

Acquisitions

To start Covéa invested in Swinton and seemed – somewhat counter intuitively – driven to grow its branch network. Within a year of owning it, Swinton had acquired high street rival Colonnade adding another 88 shops to the 260 it had at the time it was sold by RSA.

When Aviva closed its high street broker business Hill House Hammond in 2004 this seemed to just intensify Swinton’s dedication to the high street, and in 2006 Swinton took over Budget Retail giving it 442 branches, a number which was further bolstered when it bought Equity Insurance Brokers to the tune of another 91 shops in 2008.

Other insurance brokers, especially A-Plan and Coversure have subsequently made a success of the branch model, by means of a more measured approach rather than that overseen by Swinton. An approach that ultimately meant when the needle turned and it started closing branches, it had acquired so many that the restructuring would take some time.

Sackings

And then we have the reputational issues. When you think about it the £770,000 The Financial Services Authority fined Swinton Group in 2009 for serious failings in its advised sales of single premium payment protection insurance was just a stone’s throw in the ocean compared to what was coming down the track.

Namely Covéa’s decision in December 2011 to fire all of Swinton’s executive board over concerns surrounding a performance-related share scheme. A move the likes I had not seen before, and have not seen since in my insurance journalism career.

Three years later Peter Halpin, former chief executive of Swinton, would be fined £412,700 and banned from acting as chief executive of a financial services firm; Anthony Clare, the former finance director, fined £208,600 and banned from performing significant influence functions at financial services firms. And the same ban was also placed on Nicholas Bowyer, former marketing director, who was fined £306,700.

But rolling back to 2011, just in time for Christmas Covéa parachuted Christophe Bardet in as CEO.

However, things did not get any better with the Financial Conduct Authority fining Swinton Group £7,380,400 in 2013 for mis-selling add-on insurance policies. A penalty that was originally £10,543,500 but this was reduced by 30% as Swinton settled at an early stage during the regulator’s investigation.

So, by September 2013, Covéa now owned a broker with a somewhat tarnished reputation [and brand?] that had grown to an almost unwieldy size.

Redundancies

It was no surprise that Swinton suffered a post-tax profit slump of almost 50% during 2012 from the £36.1m to £18.9m. It was then that the broker unveiled its first redundancy programme in living memory with a proposal to cull 120 jobs.

These would subsequently become a relatively annual events. Further cuts followed in March 2015, February 2016 (linked with 130 branch closures), April 2017 (alongside another 84 branches under review) and February 2018.

All of which means Swinton has certainly been in a state of flux for a number of years, downsizing and adapting – albeit perhaps a bit late – to changing consumer habits.

Which has meant that Covéa – to put it bluntly – has no doubt been biding its time in order not to sell a distressed business, but one that might have turned a corner and that can give an investor a hint of what is to come.

Digital

When Covéa bought Swinton in 2001 it owned an online arm called Its4Me, which was in tune with the way the market was evolving, but seemed to ignore its potential in favour of the bright lights [or lamp posts] of the high street.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Swinton chief executive Gilles Normand picked up the digital thread and stated that the broker was targeting becoming the biggest digital broker in the UK within the next two years.

Future

And this is something that Ardonagh CEO David Ross certainly believes offers some positivity given his remarks: “Swinton has gone through a significant transformation in recent years and they now have a business where 95% of their customers don’t walk into the branches.

“The team have done an amazing job transitioning their client base and it’s been a bumpy road, which is more reflective of the changing nature of how clients buy.”

Other insurers might have bailed out of their broker investments earlier, but I would argue none got in so deep as Covéa did with Swinton, which complicated a divorce that had been coming for some time.

Let’s hope Swinton’s new owner follows through on the digital potential, and that Swinton is again seen as brand with street cred rather than (high( street dread.

Jonathan Swift is content director for Insurance Age and Post.