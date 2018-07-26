Martyn Holman takes on new role as chairman

Former Markerstudy director and Brightside boss to join National Salvage.

Open GI non-executive director Martyn Holman is expanding his presence in the market by joining National Salvage as chairman on 1 August, Insurance Age can reveal.

Holman said he was excited to learn more about this area, which is linked to insurance, and added he would be helping National Salvage to “demonstrate its value to clients”.

“I’m really looking forward to working with National Salvage and helping it deliver its strategic objectives,” he commented.

In addition to Open GI, Holman is also a NED at Smart Driver Insurance.

He told Insurance Age that he was currently doing consulting work for Eldon Group, Inter Resolve, Amber Group and Freedom Group, which includes Action365 and Pukka Insure.

Markerstudy

Holman was previously group commercial director at Markerstudy, but left the role on 1 November 2017.

At the time he stated he would remain with the insurer as a consultant but was free to take non-conflicting non-executive director and consultancy roles elsewhere.

Prior to joining Markerstudy in January 2014, Holman was chief executive officer at Brightside Group.

National Salvage is a network of the UK’s largest salvage dismantling and recycling companies and Holman takes over the chairmanship from Marc Trent.

Neil Joslin, National Salvage’s CEO, commented: “National Salvage is the complete solution for the safe and efficient recycling and disposal of motor salvage vehicles.

“There is presently a lot of interest in what we do, and we look forward to working with Martyn to help continue the success of our business.”

