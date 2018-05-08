Axa creates new broker-facing director role in commercial

Former Arista MD Nick Watson joins with responsibility for broker marketing, development, the branch network and strategic partnerships.

Axa has continued to bolster its team despite former group CEO UK & Ireland Amanda Blanc’s departure last month.

The insurer has appointed former Arista managing director Nick Watson as director of commercial distribution and trading.

Axa stated that Watson will have responsibility for broker marketing, development, the branch network and strategic partnerships in the newly created role.

Distribution

Watson joins Axa’s commercial leadership team, and the business noted he had spent the past 20 years in senior roles in the insurance industry.

He most recently worked as chief operating officer of iPrism, and has also held a number of senior positions at Aviva, in addition to being MD of Arista between 2013 and 2015.

In addition Douglas Barnett, head of customer risk management, has taken on extra responsibility as head of mid-market as the business continues to develop its proposition.

Relationships

Jon Walker, executive managing director of Axa Commercial, commented: “Over the last five years, Axa Commercial has grown and developed relationships to become a key part of most broker’s commercial offering.

“With over £1.1bn in GWP, a well-established, UK-wide branch network and propositions that cover the breadth of the commercial market, we need to ensure that we are not only offering brokers the best today, but can continue to do so in the future.”

“That’s why I have brought Nick in and placed a number of the key trading levers in his control.”

He added: “I am also delighted to promote Douglas and ensure under his direction we continue to develop our mid-market proposition and maintain the growth momentum we have built in this core market segment.”

