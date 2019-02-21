The Blog Spot: Should insurance go back to its coffee shop roots?

Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift mulls whether insurance broking needs to go back to its beginnings to find the right blend for future success.

At lunch earlier this week my fellow diners and I reflected on the future of the high street broker.

Not least what has happened in recent years in terms of the retrenchment of Swinton and the success of A-Plan and Coversure.

Among the other topics we discussed was the fact younger generations no longer crave material objects such as CDs and DVDs - given their use of services such as Spotify and Netflix - and that as a result they also expect immediacy.

Long gone are the days were I would spend three hours trawling through Birmingham record shops with a list of records I wanted to buy; nowadays you can log onto Spotify on Friday and download as much new music as you please.

I might get misty eyed about reading the sleeve notes of a newly purchased album over-and-over again [the alternative was four terrestrial TV stations or a trip to the VHS rental store] whilst listening to the music on my turntable.

The recent problems experienced by the UK’s leading music chain HMV is a symptom of this resistance to material objects and the ongoing trend for people turning their back on the high street.

Or that is how one line of narrative goes.

There is another – as one diner highlighted – where there are signs of green shoots, not least around higher end consumerables and embracing brands that are not seen as too corporate.

He used the example of a coffee shop near his employer’s head office which is now blending beans to create its own Yorkshire Coffee brands. And the premium you pay to buy them is apparently worth it if you are a connoisseur.

Meanwhile, bars that can forge a reputation for serving the most interesting array of beers and/or spirits are also attracting a clientele that is bored of the usual tired range of big brand booze, and is happy to again pay for the experience.

So what has this got to do with insurance? And the future of the insurance broker?

Well, Lloyd’s was famously born out of a coffee shop where people in the 17th and 18th centuries met to discuss all things maritime and insurance.

So is it too much of a leap to suggest there could be a place for an insurance broker to seize this history, coupled with the nation’s love of the bean to make their branches more inviting for members of the public.

To serve good coffee and invite people in whether they need insurance or not, and become a hub of the community. A place that when the locals do need insurance they will be more minded to using their favourite local hang-out because if they are good at blending, they must surely be good at broking too?

While HMW might have struggled there a host of independent record shops around the world that have married café culture with music. And then would it then be too much of a stretch for a broker to serve Craft Beer too? With names that were subtle reminders about insurance like Renewal IPA and Broker Brew.

Maybe I’ve gone too far?

Your future insurance customers might live their lives on their mobile, and crave things on demand. But they have to shut down at some point. So why not welcome them in and offer them a one-stop shop to protect their lives. Because what can be more relaxing than peace of mind and of mug of mocha?

Jonathan Swift is content director of Insurance Age and Post.