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Axa shares plans to shine a light on domestic violence with broker training

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    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Axa has unveiled its partnership with domestic violence awareness company Alpha Vest to train brokers on spotting the signs, with the aim to help 100 brokers become ‘trusted contacts’.

Sarah Mallaby, chief distribution officer and mid-market trading director at Axa Insurance UK – commercial, told Insurance Age: “It has a huge societal impact. As a large corporate employer, we felt that this was something we should do. 

“We’re looking at it for our own business, we’re part of EIDA [Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse] … but we wanted to extend that to some of our broker partners and get them to have contacts who can help identify people who may be suffering and be victims.”

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