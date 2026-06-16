Parametric specialist Descartes expands into Lloyd’s

Parametric-based insurance provider Descartes Underwriting has secured Lloyd’s coverholder status through teaming up with Oak Global.

Descartes will underwrite policies through syndicate 2843 and have direct access to Lloyd’s underwriting capacity.

Parametric solutions, using an independently measured threshold which when breached triggers a pre-agreed payment, have increasingly come in to focus for brokers in recent years.

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