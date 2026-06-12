Ex-Allianz leader Cole named Ageas head of broker experience and strategy

Ageas has hired Anna Cole as head of broker experience and strategy to focus on “championing broker insight across the business”.

Responsible for leading Ageas’s broker experience and strategy agenda, the insurer outlined Cole, pictured, will help shape and evolve its proposition for personal lines brokers and partners.

Bringing 20 years of experience, Cole has held broker marketing, engagement and proposition development roles for major UK insurers, including Allianz and LV.

Her insight and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to invest in our broker proposition, ensuring trusted partnerships for the long term.Adam