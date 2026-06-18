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The stats: Commercial rates fall across the board in Q1 2026

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    • Ida Axling

    • Indicative reading time: 9 minutes

Commercial lines premiums have continued to decline in the first quarter of 2026, with the value of the Acturis Commercial Broking Index dropping 3.6% compared to Q1 2025 – the largest negative movement since the inception of the index in 2010. Ida Axling reports.

Negative movements were recorded in all classes of business represented in the index in Q1 2026, including in packages which has been the most resistant to premium dips, ending a positive streak that lasted for nearly seven years.

Fleet and combined liability saw premiums reduce by 5% or more compared to Q1 2025, making them the biggest contributors to the overall reduction.

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