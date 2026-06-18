Aviva Syndicates to launch in September as Probitas name retired

Aviva has confirmed plans to rebrand its Lloyd’s business Probitas 1492 as ‘Aviva Syndicates’.

It added the move marked “a significant milestone” in the integration of the Lloyd’s platform into Aviva’s Global Corporate and Specialty business.

The rebrand will see the syndicate operate fully under the Aviva brand from the end of September, when brokers and clients will see the ‘Aviva Syndicates’ name and branding across communications, systems and market interactions.

Eight new lines

Since acquiring Probitas in 2024, Aviva said it had expanded its Lloyd’s offering, launching eight new