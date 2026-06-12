 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

MS Amlin adds CRO and CIO executive leaders

Takeover merger jigsaw

MS Amlin has appointed Kirsten Mitchell-Wallace as chief risk officer and Phil Young as chief information officer.

The Lloyd’s insurer detailed Mitchell-Wallace will join in the “coming weeks” while Young will come on board in the third quarter.

Mitchell-Wallace has held senior roles at Oak Global, Lloyd’s of London and Scor. She will take up the post after a handover from current CRO Vishal Desai, who is moving into a new job within parent company MSIG. Desai is becoming international CRO as part of its new international executive committee.

RelatedChristiern Dart appointed CEO of MS Amlin 

MS Amlin has named

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: