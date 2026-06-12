MS Amlin adds CRO and CIO executive leaders

MS Amlin has appointed Kirsten Mitchell-Wallace as chief risk officer and Phil Young as chief information officer.

The Lloyd’s insurer detailed Mitchell-Wallace will join in the “coming weeks” while Young will come on board in the third quarter.

Mitchell-Wallace has held senior roles at Oak Global, Lloyd’s of London and Scor. She will take up the post after a handover from current CRO Vishal Desai, who is moving into a new job within parent company MSIG. Desai is becoming international CRO as part of its new international executive committee.

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