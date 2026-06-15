Insurers line-up to support licensed trade during World Cup

With Scotland having kicked off with a win over Haiti, and England’s men’s team set to start its tournament on Wednesday, insurers have lined-up to support licensed trade customers as the World Cup progresses.

Last week Zurich revealed it is giving extra time to mid-market licensed trade policyholders. The insurer noted some e‑trade policies include a condition that they do not open past 1am more than three times per week.

However extended business hours during the competition are being covered provided the right licensing permissions are in place, local authority rules are followed, and all other policy terms continue to be met.

During the World Cup, we know that many pubs and bars will want to extend