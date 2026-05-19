Hemming: Hiscox to continue filling ‘obvious’ cover gaps
Brokers can expect Hiscox UK to launch more commercial product extensions in the coming months, as the insurer seeks to fill “obvious gaps”.
That was the promise of chief distribution officer Gareth Hemming, pictured, who also noted the number of brokers seeking an agency with the insurer had ramped up in recent months.
Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference last week, he told Insurance Age: “What we are then doing [at the moment] is looking through our offering and asking are there some obvious gaps? And cyber cover for charities was the blindingly obvious one.
“Then we are going to look at things like MLP
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