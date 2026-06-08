 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Aviva reveals further rise in prevented ghost broking fraud

surveillance

Aviva detected more than 105,000 fraudulent insurance applications in 2025, with a growing proportion of this activity linked to ghost broking.

The insurer confirmed the number of ghost-brokered policies identified rose by 7% year-on-year, following on from an 18% hike in 2024.

In November, Aviva demanded tougher enforcement, stronger penalties and better education to crack down on ghost broking (see also box right).

Ghost broking

Last week, aggregator CompareNI urged motorists to look out for the telltale signs of ghost broking as it revealed the results of a survey showing 49% of Northern Ireland drivers admitting they could not spot a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

regulation-torn
GI AR numbers fall again

The general insurance and protection sector saw the biggest fall in the number of appointed representatives last financial year, the Financial Conduct Authority has calculated.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: