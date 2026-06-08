Aviva reveals further rise in prevented ghost broking fraud

Aviva detected more than 105,000 fraudulent insurance applications in 2025, with a growing proportion of this activity linked to ghost broking.

The insurer confirmed the number of ghost-brokered policies identified rose by 7% year-on-year, following on from an 18% hike in 2024.

In November, Aviva demanded tougher enforcement, stronger penalties and better education to crack down on ghost broking (see also box right).

Ghost broking

Last week, aggregator CompareNI urged motorists to look out for the telltale signs of ghost broking as it revealed the results of a survey showing 49% of Northern Ireland drivers admitting they could not spot a