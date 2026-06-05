Hiscox highlights SMEs as it joins ChatGPT UK advert pilot

Hiscox UK has pointed to the changing “conversational” nature of insurance searches, including by SME owners, as it confirmed it is taking part in a pilot through agency partner Dentsu to explore advertising in ChatGPT.

The move has come as OpenAI expands its ads programme into the UK.

The insurer detailed Dentsu is one of OpenAI’s early test partners for ads in ChatGPT, helping selected clients build early understanding of how advertising may work in conversational AI environments.

According to Hiscox, the pilot is an opportunity to understand how ChatGPT and other large language models may “shape discovery and engagement”.

It noted that search habits and functionality are becoming more “conversational”, citing