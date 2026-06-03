Convex to launch UK MGA Kinetic in Q4

Specialty insurer Convex Group is planning to launch Kinetic Insurance Services, a wholly owned managing general agency that will start trading in Q4 2026.

The MGA, which it described as “technology-enabled”, has received Financial Conduct Authority regulatory approval and will be led by Theo Butt, pictured, former CEO of Convex Insurance UK.

Anne Middleton has taken over as CEO of Convex UK, having previously acted as deputy CEO for the region.

Convex said Kinetic will be UK-based and target specialty and niche lines of business complementary to its existing portfolio.

It added that backed by Convex and third-party capacity, the platform will seek