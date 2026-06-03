Convex to launch UK MGA Kinetic in Q4
Specialty insurer Convex Group is planning to launch Kinetic Insurance Services, a wholly owned managing general agency that will start trading in Q4 2026.
The MGA, which it described as “technology-enabled”, has received Financial Conduct Authority regulatory approval and will be led by Theo Butt, pictured, former CEO of Convex Insurance UK.
Anne Middleton has taken over as CEO of Convex UK, having previously acted as deputy CEO for the region.
Convex said Kinetic will be UK-based and target specialty and niche lines of business complementary to its existing portfolio.
It added that backed by Convex and third-party capacity, the platform will seek
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
HDI Global confirms Hunt as UK and Ireland CEO
Simon Hunt has been confirmed as the permanent CEO of HDI Global UK and Ireland having held the post on an interim basis since February.
Pen boosts yacht hull capacity by 50%
Pen Underwriting has increased its yacht hull limit by 50% to $/€15m with immediate effect.
Intact’s head of financial crime Sumner set to exit
Intact Insurance UK’s director of counter fraud and financial crime, Adele Sumner, will be leaving on 30 June after 27 years at the provider.
Ex-Markel boss Galjaard joins Acrisure
Neil Galjaard, formerly managing director of Markel UK, has joined Acrisure UK Broking as non-executive director for the managing general agents businesses.
Atec migrates 140,000 policyholder book to MGA
Atec Group has migrated its book of 140,000 add-on policyholders from legal expenses provider Arc to rival MGA Addept Insurance Services.
Sam Geddes named CEO of Santam Syndicate 1918
Santam Syndicate 1918, part of Africa’s largest non-life insurer Santam Group, has appointed Sam Geddes as CEO based in London.
MGA Flock to launch more products as Admiral deal finalised
Admiral Group has completed its acquisition of digital commercial fleet managing general agent Flock, following regulatory approval.
Fortegra looks to UK growth as sale to DB Insurance completes
Korean insurer DB has completed the purchase of US-based global specialty insurer The Fortegra Group, which provides capacity to UK managing general agents.