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HDI Global confirms Hunt as UK and Ireland CEO

Simon Hunt, CEO of HDI Global UK & Ireland

Simon Hunt has been confirmed as the permanent CEO of HDI Global UK and Ireland having held the post on an interim basis since February.

Hunt, pictured, succeeded Stephanie Ogden who moved to Munich Re to be CEO of its Lloyds vehicle Munich Re Specialty – Global Markets.

When he stepped up from being chief financial officer Ger Twomey became interim CFO, a position he continues to hold.

Hunt, who officially became CEO on 1 June, joined HDI Global in 2019.

His appointment reflects our confidence in his leadership and our commitment to further strengthening HDI Global’s position as a trusted partner in transformation for brokers and

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