People Moves: 1 – 5 June 2026

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Atrium, Canopius, Aon, IFB and Howden.

Marcus Hawkes to lead Atrium’s product recall team

Atrium has hired Marcus Hawkes as head of product recall, joining the Lloyd’s insurer in Q4 this year once he has completed his contractual obligations.

In the role he will develop a book of product recall business with a focus on automotive manufacturing.

With over 12 years of carrier and broker market experience, Hawkes will join from Apollo where he has worked as an executive underwriter.

Prior to