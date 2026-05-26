Commercial Express moving from Open GI to Acturis
Managing general agent Commercial Express is switching from Open GI to Acturis for its back-office operating system and product launches, Insurance Age can reveal.
Founder and managing director Duncan Pritchard confirmed that after five to six years with Open GI it had informed the software house of the plans to make the move and will be signing up with Acturis in the next few weeks.
“The idea is that we have a good presence on there [Acturis] by the end of the year,” he said. “We’ll probably lead with property owners, then SME, and casualty. We’ll probably put around about 75% of our products on there by the end of the year.”
There will be a similar rolling
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