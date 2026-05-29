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Aviva highest UK insurer in Top 100 brand value listing as Intact fastest global grower

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Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance has ranked six UK insurers in its Top 100 report for 2026, and cited Intact as the fastest growing globally more than doubling its brand value.

The listing, covering all countries and sectors including general insurance and life, featured Aviva as the highest provider from the UK in 21st spot.

This was a four-place rise for the firm compared to the year before.

In the latest report Prudential in 24th, Legal & General in 45th, Bupa in 53rd, Scottish Widows in 76th and Pru part of M&G in 95th completed the UK’s representation.

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