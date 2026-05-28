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Axa trimmed UK COR as GWP and profit grew in 2025

Growing piles of coins with green shoots

Axa Insurance UK achieved a sub-100% combined operating ratio for 2025 with gross written premium up and profits rising, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The COR improved to 99.8% having continued on its downwards journey from as high as 109.8% in 2022 through to 101.6% (restated) in 2024.

Pre-tax profit was up year on year by £92m to £253m with improved performance in underwriting and better investment returns.

The underwriting profit rose £35m to £111m.

GWP also ticked up by 1.1% to £2.76bn.

The document confirmed growth in both the commercial and personal lines arms.

Growth

Earlier this month, CEO Jon Walker, setting out his approach to his new role

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