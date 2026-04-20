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US consolidator DOXA snaps up MGA Eaton Gate in first UK deal

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US distribution consolidator DOXA has made its first acquisition in the UK, with a deal for specialist commercial mid-market managing general agent Eaton Gate.

According to the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based acquirer of MGAs, MGUs, brokers and direct-to-consumer operators, Eaton Gate serves more than 50,000 businesses and high-net-worth homeowners. 

It was co-founded in 2016 by insurance entrepreneur Gary Burke, who also established high-net-worth MGA Home & Legacy – which was sold to Allianz in 2006 before being closed in 2023 – and iprism, which was founded in 2006 and underwent an MBO in 2021.

Eaton Gate was the first MGA to go live on imarket in 2025 and

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