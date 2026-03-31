MGA Optio expands marine offering with UK deal

Optio Group has bought London-based managing general agent Gardian Marine for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approval.

Gardian is led by co-founders Guy Tyler and Edward Morgan, who will remain with the business.

It specialises in marine builders’ risks, ship repairers’ liability, voyage and tower insurance, as well as bespoke ancillary products.

Optio said the deal will broaden its existing marine-related offering, spanning hull, cargo, war, and shipbuilding. It follows the specialty MGA’s purchase of Norwegian marine hull experts S Insurance in 2025.

Deals

The MGA told Insurance Age last May that it is constantly