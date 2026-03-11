 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Aviva responds to Direct Line’s £10.6m fine

Fine warning

Aviva has confirmed it was fully aware of the ‘historical’ accounting errors that have led to the Prudent Regulation Authority hitting Direct Line Group with a £10.6m fine and stated there will be no impact on the integration or the financial benefits it expects from the takeover.

The PRA slapped UK Insurance Limited, a subsidiary and principal underwriter of Direct Line Group with a £10.625m fine today for a miscalculation of its Solvency II balance sheet during 2023 and 2024.

Aviva bought DLG for £3.7bn in July 2025.

DLG and Aviva’s proactive engagement with the PRA, via the early account scheme, shows how enforcement action can be more efficient when firms are open, candid and accept responsibility for failings at an early stage.Sam Woods, PRA

The PRA detailed UKI’s

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Brendan McCafferty
McCafferty leaves chair role at BDH

Brendan McCafferty has left Top 100 Broker BDH, Insurance Age can reveal, with the business confirming it was an ‘amicable’ departure and there are no plans to replace the now former chair.

direct line phone and mouse
PRA fines Direct Line underwriter £10.6m

The Prudential Regulation Authority has fined UK Insurance Limited, a subsidiary and principal underwriter of Direct Line Group and now part of Aviva, £10.625m for a miscalculation of its Solvency II balance sheet during 2023 and 2024.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: