Aviva responds to Direct Line’s £10.6m fine

Aviva has confirmed it was fully aware of the ‘historical’ accounting errors that have led to the Prudent Regulation Authority hitting Direct Line Group with a £10.6m fine and stated there will be no impact on the integration or the financial benefits it expects from the takeover.

The PRA slapped UK Insurance Limited, a subsidiary and principal underwriter of Direct Line Group with a £10.625m fine today for a miscalculation of its Solvency II balance sheet during 2023 and 2024.

Aviva bought DLG for £3.7bn in July 2025.

DLG and Aviva’s proactive engagement with the PRA, via the early account scheme, shows how enforcement action can be more efficient when firms are open, candid and accept responsibility for failings at an early stage.Sam Woods, PRA

The PRA detailed UKI’s