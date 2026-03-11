 Skip to main content
PRA fines Direct Line underwriter £10.6m

direct line phone and mouse

The Prudential Regulation Authority has fined UK Insurance Limited, a subsidiary and principal underwriter of Direct Line Group and now part of Aviva, £10.625m for a miscalculation of its Solvency II balance sheet during 2023 and 2024.

The PRA, part of the Bank of England, noted this led to UKI overstating its solvency to the authority and to the market.

According to the PRA, the miscalculation came from “ineffective preventative and detective controls and resourcing issues in its finance and actuarial functions”.

Aviva, which partially exited direct SME commercial business in 2024, is keeping Direct Line for Business and does not view it as a challenger to brokers, Jason Storah, CEO

Brendan McCafferty
McCafferty leaves chair role at BDH

Brendan McCafferty has left Top 100 Broker BDH, Insurance Age can reveal, with the business confirming it was an ‘amicable’ departure and there are no plans to replace the now former chair.

Fine warning
Aviva responds to Direct Line’s £10.6m fine

Aviva has confirmed it was fully aware of the ‘historical’ accounting errors that have led to the Prudent Regulation Authority hitting Direct Line Group with a £10.6m fine and stated there will be no impact on the integration or the financial benefits it expects from the takeover.

